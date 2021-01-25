'Bachelor' Fans Want to Know When Victoria Will Go Home — Here's the 4-1-1

No season of The Bachelor is complete without talks of there being a producer plant among viewers. And Victoria is the latest contestant to be dubbed the producer plant of this season. Fans seriously believe the hype.

If you look at the way she started her time on the show to where she is now, we have to admit that the rumor that she was brought on by producers to stir up trouble doesn't seem too far-fetched. After all, there has to be some type of drama on the season to keep viewers interested.

Many fans have been pretty vocal about their disdain for Victoria and the producers.