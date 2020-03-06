Things Are About to Get Wild on 'The Challenge: Total Madness' (SPOILERS)

The only thing certain on MTV is a lack of music videos and The Challenge. But for longtime fans of the intense competition series, that’s not such a bad thing, and when The Challenge: Total Madness premieres on April 1, things are slated to be more hectic, wild, and strenuous than ever. If that was even possible at this point, 35 seasons in.

Luckily, there are some spoilers for The Challenge: Total Madness to get you hyped for the new season, which includes a ton of beloved fan favorites from past seasons, along with some rookies set to make names for themselves.

But on a show like The Challenge, almost anything can happen and if you’re prepared to be spoiled for what will be a maddening season (pun totally intended), then you have come to the right place.