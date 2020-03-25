Alert! ‘The Circle’ Is Getting a Season 2 — and You Could Be on It

In Season 1, the show tried to make it look as though The Circle is located in a U.S. town — there was even B-footage of the Chicago and Milwaukee skylines. Alas, everything was actually filmed in England. They even mirrored shots of cars driving so they appeared to be driving on the right side of the road! It actually makes sense to film several Circle series in the same location. It definitely wasn’t cheap to set up all of those apartments with their many, many cameras and Circle portals.