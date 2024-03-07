Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 (SPOILERS) Who is that? By Distractify Staff Mar. 6 2024, Published 9:03 p.m. ET Source: FOX

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 11 of The Masked Singer. Season 11 of The Masked Singer kicked off on March 6, 2024, and with it came new masks. As creative and over-the-top as the costumes are, the identities of the celebrities underneath will remain a mystery until they're eliminated and unmasked.

We're keeping a running list of all the reveals this season. Be sure to check back after each episode to see who has been unmasked! We've got all of the details for you.

Book — Not Revealed Yet!

Book self-eliminated in the first episode of Season 11 revealing none other than Nick Cannon's ultimate prank foe: Kevin Hart. Nick accused him of breaking the rules, but it was clear that Kevin charmed everyone on stage (more with his humor than with his singing, if we're being honest).

Ugly Sweater — Not Revealed Yet!

Ugly Sweater hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you in the meantime.

Goldfish — Not Revealed Yet!

Goldfish hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you in the meantime.

Starfish — Not Revealed Yet!

Starfish hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you in the meantime.

Lovebird — Not Revealed Yet!

Lovebird hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you in the meantime.

Lizard — Not Revealed Yet!

Lizard hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you in the meantime.

Gumball — Not Revealed Yet

Gumball hasn't been unmasked yet! We're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you in the meantime.

Cleocatra — Not Revealed Yet!

