'The Sandman' on Netflix Adapts a Beloved Comic — Let's Break Down the Season 1 Ending

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Sandman on Netflix.

Season 1 of The Sandman is a dark, macabre, and existential trip into the realm of dreams. The series adapts the beloved and acclaimed comic book series written by renowned fantasy author Neil Gaiman. It follows the adventures of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the ruler of dreaming who tries to restore his kingdom after a lifetime of imprisonment.