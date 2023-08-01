Home > FYI There's Apparently a Reason Why Girls Hug Guys Around the Neck, and This Is News to Us When a girl hugs a guy with her arms around his neck and shoulders, she's apparently doing it for steamy a reason. We unpack why below. By Kelly Corbett Aug. 2 2023, Updated 7:01 a.m. ET Source: Twitter / @everythingooc; TikTok / @leightonwhyte

Men are discovering the reason girls hug guys around the neck

Source: Twitter / @everythingooc; TikTok / @leightonwhyte

When the Twitter account Everything Out of Context posted a screenshot of a girl with text reading "Wait until guys find out why girls hug them over the shoulders," the Twitterverse started racking its noggin. What does this mean? Are girls hugging guys over the shoulder for a particular reason?

Article continues below advertisement

The discovery started with a viral tweet, and now people want to know the answer.

Source: iStock

Many brave users admitted that they simply did not know why females chose to do that. "As a woman, I want to know," wrote one user. Another female said, "Because anything under the shoulders is sweaty, I guess."

Some did their best to make a guess as to the reason why.

Source: iStock

Even men tried to take a stab at the answer: "To avoid staining his shirt with makeup/foundation..?" But sadly, none of these answers were correct. And after going down a rabbit hole and watching lots of TikToks, I've finally learned the reason why many females intentionally hug like that, and it's pretty bold.

Article continues below advertisement

But TikTok and Gen Z seem to think they have the answer.

Source: iStock

It's also worth noting that all of the TikToks regarding this type of hug do have one thing in common: They belong to Gen Z creators.

Article continues below advertisement

Let's talk about it.

Source: iStock

While I can't speak for all millennials and the generations before, this definitely seems to be an inside joke exclusive to Gen Z. However, I'm sure we've all hugged someone like this not even realizing our body language. Let's talk about it.

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, there's a reason why girls hug guys with their arms around his neck.

Source: Twitter

Believe it or not, girls like to hug boys that way because it brings their bodies together in an intimate way. As one Twitter user wrote: "Genitalia Alignment."

Article continues below advertisement

And while that may sound like a bogus answer, there's some truth behind it.

And while that may sound like a bogus answer, it is true that when you hug someone like that, your bodies are touching in some pretty vulnerable places. You see, when a girl wraps her arms around a guy's neck, this allows her to stand on her tippy toes to make her private parts potentially line up with a guy's private parts (assuming he is taller).

Article continues below advertisement

TikToker Leighton Whyte demonstrated the hug in a video.

As TikToker Leighton Whyte (@leightonwhyte) further explains in the video below, "If she goes in for one of these hugs that go around your neck like this" — he demonstrates the embrace with a female counterpart — "everything is exposed. That means she likes you, bro."

Article continues below advertisement

He also demonstrates how if a girl hugs a guy from the side, she only thinks of him as a friend.