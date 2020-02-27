We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
TikTok Users Are Pretending to Have Coronavirus for Likes

Search any trend or topic on TikTok and you're bound to be sucked into an endless void that will leave you both mildly amused and horrified at humanity, so it's no surprise that TikTokers are using Coronavirus as an attempt to go viral.

While social media is a good platform to spread awareness, it's also an easy avenue for bad and tasteless memes about serious topics in an effort to gain likes and views.

TikTokers are pretending they have Coronavirus for clout.

There have only been 14 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in the U.S., according to the CDC, meaning it's not likely that most of those infected are teens on TikTok.

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped some users from donning facemasks claiming to be diagnosed with the virus, tagging their posts with the #fyp hashtag, trying to get on the coveted "For You" page.