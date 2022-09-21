TikTok May Be Rolling out a Dislike Button — But Not for Videos

There’s so much content on TikTok to absorb, from recipes, TV show critiques, and fashion hauls to sports clips, comedy sketches, and so much more.

Since there are so many videos on TikTok to scroll through, it makes sense that there would be a few videos that you aren’t interested in every now and then. Most people know that TikTok as a platform provides users with a handful of options when it comes to how to respond or react to a video.