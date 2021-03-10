The Song Breaker Awards Is All About Honoring Your Fave TikTok Stars

The way TikTok has not only taken over the internet but shaped its culture deserves its own awards show. Now, there's the perfect event that's celebrating your faves from the app with Logitech, in collaboration with TikTok, Celebrates Creators Shaping Music Today With First-Ever Song Breaker Awards.

Logitech's Castle is all about creators. It teamed up with TikTok for the award show as a part of its goal to "champion creators, embrace the creator community, and power change."