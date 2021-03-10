Logo
Home > Entertainment > TikTok
tiktok
Source: getty images

The Song Breaker Awards Is All About Honoring Your Fave TikTok Stars

By

Mar. 10 2021, Updated 10:33 a.m. ET

The way TikTok has not only taken over the internet but shaped its culture deserves its own awards show. Now, there's the perfect event that's celebrating your faves from the app with Logitech, in collaboration with TikTok, Celebrates Creators Shaping Music Today With First-Ever Song Breaker Awards. 

Logitech's Castle is all about creators. It teamed up with TikTok for the award show as a part of its goal to "champion creators, embrace the creator community, and power change."

Article continues below advertisement

The Song Breaker Awards will give you everything you love from award shows — your fave celebs and creators, live performances, and the best content to make memes with straight from TikTok. The event will stream on the app on Saturday, March 13 so there's no way you can miss it. Plus, be sure to watch the 63rd Annual Grammys the following night since plenty of your fave audio and artists from TikTok are being nominated. 

What is the Song Breaker Awards?

The Song Breaker Awards is the ultimate award show for your fave TikTok creators. Hosted by Sienna Mae Gomez and the Hype House's Larray, the awards will pay tribute to all the creators who played a part in making content that has gone viral and taken over the internet. 

Among those creators celebrated will be Jalaiah Harmon, the original creator of the "Renegade" dance, Keara Wilson whose dance for the "Savage" Challenge took over TikTok, and Brian Esperon, who did the same with "WAP."

Article continues below advertisement
Jalaiah Harmon
Source: Instagram

On top of all that, the show gets even better with a special appearance by Lil Nas X and performance by rapper and songwriter 24kGoldn. As we all know, Nas got his big break because of his song "Old Town Road," and he credits TikTok for making that happen thanks to the Yee Haw Challenge that went viral on the app. "I was promoting ‘Old Town Road’ using memes and the song was already moving, but once it got on TikTok and it was trending, that was it," Nas said, according to a press release. 

Article continues below advertisement

Who's nominated for an award?

The hour-long event features tons of award nominees including: 

24kGoldn @24kgoldn

Avani Gregg @avani

Brian Esperon @besperon 

Cale “Cowboy Cale” Saurage @calegoes 

Curtis Waters @curtiswaters 

Haley Sharpe @yodelinghaley

Jalaiah Harmon @jalaiahharmon 

Keara Wilson @keke.janajah 

Larray @larrayeeee 

Madi Monroe @madi

Michael Le @justmaiko

Sienna Mae Gomez @siennamae 

Surf Mesa @surfmesa

Tia Stokes @thetiabeestokes 

Logitech chose to honor these 14 TikTok innovators because of how they have influenced the platform and the culture around it. The creators are each nominated for an award based on how exactly they took over the app.

Article continues below advertisement

The categories are: 

  • Originators: creators who started the trends, dances, and challenges
  • Amplifiers: popular creators who are responsible for amplifying the challenges to their audiences
  • Artist Breakers: emerging artists whose music broke big because of its popularity on TikTok

At the end of it all, they are all nominated for the Breakthrough Award, Groundbreaker Award, and the Song Breaker of the Year Award.

Watch the awards from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m PT from @logitech, @siennamae, or @larrayeeee on TikTok. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Is Charli D'Amelio Quitting TikTok? Why She's Been Inactive

The Bugs Bunny Challenge on TikTok Isn't as Innocent as It Looks

TikTok Is Convinced Squidward Had a Wife — and It Would Actually Explain a Lot

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
DistractifyLogo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.