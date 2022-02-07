Some people in relationships cheat. In fact, some 15-20% of married couples have admitted to sneaking around on their significant other and that number in all honestly is probably much higher when you consider that that's just the percentage of folks who admitted to pulling double duty.And while there are some folks who are open with other people they're pursuing romantically outside of their relationship, there are those who try to keep their girlfriends/boyfriends/significant others/spouses a secret so they can have a side piece on the sneak tip.\n\nThe problem with that, however, is that someone at some point is going to find out, unless you're really really good at keeping secrets.It's especially tough if you're inviting someone who met on let's say, Tinder, over a place that you share with your significant other. This is exactly what this TikToker believes she discovered after hanging out with a guy she met on the popular dating application.\n\nMaricela Rae said that while using the guy's bathroom, she implemented the Tinder date protocol she uses in order to discover whether or not someone's already got an S.O.And that's raiding the bathroom in an attempt to uncover any feminine products. "So I hung out with this guy and I always check their bathroom to see if they have a gf..." she said.The video was set to the Mission Impossible theme song and Maricela discovers that there's a pink loofah in the shower, some feminine hygiene pads, a pink toothbrush, hairspray, and a bottle of hair developer.She went on to say that she turned the water on in the bathroom so the guy wouldn't hear her "snooping" as she was in the bathroom. Throughout the video, she rattles off a litany of over-exaggerated facial expressions and gesticulations that seems par for the course for TikTok in an effort to convey just how crazy the situation is.Some female TikTokers expressed their gratitude to the woman for showing them a dating "hack" of sorts so folks can learn from the outset whether or not someone they're romantically interested in is already in a relationship.Others mentioned that they thought there's a possibility the Tinder guest had those products there just in case he had a female guest, however, however they did point out that the hair developer felt too "personal" to just be a random product to keep around for just anyone to use.Others mentioned that it's "sad" this is what daters need to resort to in order to get to "some type of truth."\n\nHowever, there were some men who chimed in on the conversation. One user stated that those products could've been left there by an ex and the only reason they haven't been cleared out yet is because they themselves wouldn't really care to remove them.Maricela said that she left some products of her own in the apartment that she doesn't want to mention in the hopes that the assumed guy's girlfriend will find and presumably give him problems over in the future. She added that she blocked him on every social media platform and has zero intentions of ever interacting with him again.Maricela went on to insist that the "bathroom check" is an effective tool and implored other women going on first dates with guys to do the same.\n\nWhat do you think?