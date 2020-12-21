Who Is Uncle Gang Gang, the TikToker Behind the Popular Giveaway Videos?By Shannon Raphael
As TikTok has grown in power and popularity, it's given rise to a new set of influencers and content creators. While the likes of Charli D'Amelio, Loren Gray, Bryce Hall, and Addison Rae are now household names (and they're expanding their careers with other ventures), there are many who are known mainly among TikTok users.
Uncle Gang Gang has impressed users with his expensive-looking chains, cash giveaways, and inspirational videos. He's grown a substantial following on the app.
In his TikTok bio, Uncle Gang Gang identifies himself as "the richest man [in] the world." Who exactly is he?
Who is Uncle Gang on TikTok?
Since starting his page, Uncle Gang Gang has amassed a following of more than 2.2 million on TikTok. He also has a secondary TikTok profile, but neither of his accounts is verified.
His Instagram feed, which features a lot of the same content from TikTok, has more than 60,000 followers. Some of his top posts have been videos of him laying out piles of $100 bills; others have been his promises to send fans whatever they desire.
The content creator is best known for posting giveaway videos. He responds to fans' wishes and he tells them that he's going to send them things like iPhones, AirPods, and Play Stations.
In many videos, Uncle Gang Gang thanks his viewers for "like, following, and sharing all of my videos."
Uncle Gang Gang often thanks his followers for their support, and he discussed how much his chains cost. In addition to his TikTok page, Uncle Gang Gang updates his fans on Instagram and on YouTube. He also sells merchandise online, including T-shirts.
Not much is known about Uncle Gang Gang outside of his public profiles, including what his real name is, or where he is from. His TikTok bio reads, "I am the richest man in the planet. Content is satire I am an autistic adult."
His bio includes a link for fans to donate to Autism Speaks. He has posted multiple times on Instagram about Autism awareness. Uncle Gang Gang's mom, Tracy, also has a TikTok page under the handle @UncleGangGangMoma. She has more than 40,000 followers on her platform.
What is Uncle Gang's net worth?
With multiple diamond chains, grills made out of gems, and a penchant for giving out money and other prizes, fans have wondered how much money Uncle Gang Gang has, or if the giveaways are real.
Based on the content of his videos, a lot of fans have assumed that Uncle Gang Gang is a multi-millionaire.
Though Uncle Gang Gang is often discussing his wealth in his viral videos, it is unclear what his net worth is. Many have also flooded his TikTok and Instagram comments' sections to accuse him of scamming fans, or for not following through on promises to send merchandise.
He has shared videos of people who claimed to have received goods from him.
However, others have continued to request money or other gifts from Uncle Gang Gang.