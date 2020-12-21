Who Is Uncle Gang Gang, the TikToker Behind the Popular Giveaway Videos?

As TikTok has grown in power and popularity, it's given rise to a new set of influencers and content creators. While the likes of Charli D'Amelio, Loren Gray, Bryce Hall, and Addison Rae are now household names (and they're expanding their careers with other ventures), there are many who are known mainly among TikTok users.

In his TikTok bio, Uncle Gang Gang identifies himself as "the richest man [in] the world." Who exactly is he?

Uncle Gang Gang has impressed users with his expensive-looking chains, cash giveaways, and inspirational videos. He's grown a substantial following on the app.

Who is Uncle Gang on TikTok?

Since starting his page, Uncle Gang Gang has amassed a following of more than 2.2 million on TikTok. He also has a secondary TikTok profile, but neither of his accounts is verified. His Instagram feed, which features a lot of the same content from TikTok, has more than 60,000 followers. Some of his top posts have been videos of him laying out piles of $100 bills; others have been his promises to send fans whatever they desire.

The content creator is best known for posting giveaway videos. He responds to fans' wishes and he tells them that he's going to send them things like iPhones, AirPods, and Play Stations. In many videos, Uncle Gang Gang thanks his viewers for "like, following, and sharing all of my videos."

Uncle Gang Gang often thanks his followers for their support, and he discussed how much his chains cost. In addition to his TikTok page, Uncle Gang Gang updates his fans on Instagram and on YouTube. He also sells merchandise online, including T-shirts.

