You'll Definitely Fall in Love With These Tasty Valentine's Day Deals

Although many deem Valentine's Day "depressing" and "cheesy," there's a lot to love about the widely debated Hallmark holiday from a consumer's point of view.

During the week of Feb. 14, brands and restaurants alike are offering unreal deals, reminding you that even though money can't buy you love, the national day of love can, in fact, save you a little bit of cash. So here are all the deals you can take advantage of on Valentine's Day this year — your stomach and your wallet can thank us later.