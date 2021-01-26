Was 'The Bachelor's' 'Queen' Victoria Larson Arrested?

When it comes to this season of The Bachelor , it has been anything but boring. There hasn’t been a shortage of drama, and the common factor behind all of the drama thus far is Victoria Larson. The 28-year-old who has dubbed herself "Queen" Victoria has made it known since her grand entrance on premiere night that she should be treated like royalty . Not only has Victoria interrupted other ladies’ one-on-one time with Matt, but she has gone so far as to call them princess while she is the only queen in the house.

Right as the season kicked off, Victoria found herself caught up in some drama with Marylynn, her former roommate. Victoria gave her version of the truth about Marylynn to Matt, who ultimately sent Marylynn home. Victoria on the other hand has received a rose at every ceremony.

While Victoria seems to be spilling truths about others, it appears that some pasts facts about the self-proclaimed queen and this year's villain of The Bachelor have come out that are unbecoming of so-called royalty.