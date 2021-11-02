2021 has been a very exciting year for gaming. Between the hard-to-get new generation of consoles with the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X/S, and the newly-released Nintendo Switch OLED system, there are all sorts of ways to level up the way you play. And of course, there are still plenty of games yet to come out in the final weeks of 2021, and they'll be here just in time for the holidays.Shopping for video games during the holidays is practically an unspoken tradition. I, for one, still remember lining up outside my local Toys "R" Us at 5 a.m. on a snowy December morning among throngs of people trying to get their hands on the Nintendo Wii. With everyone trying their hardest to grab the latest hardware, there are plenty of games coming out to help you check off your shopping list and test out your hypothetical new console.\n\nHere are some games coming out in time for the holidays!'Just Dance 2022'The popular party game series Just Dance is still going strong with the latest installment, Just Dance 2022. As with the previous games in the series, players mimic the movements of the onscreen dancers as they jam out to new songs and popular classics. The soundtrack includes songs from BLACKPINK, Imagine Dragons, Camila Cabello, and Olivia Rodrigo.\n\nJust Dance 2022 comes out on all major platforms on Nov. 4.'Shin Megami Tensei V'The long-awaited continuation to the classic JRPG series is finally within reach. Shin Megami Tensei V follows a regular high school student who awakens in an alternate post-apocalyptic version of Tokyo. As they become caught up in an ongoing fight between angels and demons, they suddenly fuse with a strange entity to become the Nahobino, a being with considerable strength.As the protagonist recruits both humans and demons, they must strive to keep humanity from getting embroiled with the war on the other side.\n\nIn this game, players not only get to level up their own character, but they can also catch and fuse powerful demons to aid them in their fight.\n\nShin Megami Tensei V releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 12.'Halo Infinite'The Halo franchise arrives on the Xbox Series X/S in Halo Infinite. Master Chief returns in a continuation of the Reclaimer Saga and will embark on a new journey to save humanity.\n\nPlayers will control Master Chief in this first-person shooter using an arsenal of classic Halo weapons and vehicles to fight aliens. The campaign mode will also feature an open world full of sidequests and hidden upgrades.\n\nHalo Infinite will release on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on Dec. 8.'Among Us' (console version)Having already been released on PC, mobile platforms, and the Switch, the popular pandemic game will soon be playable everywhere.\n\nIn this whodunnit game, up to 15 players assume the roles of crew members in a space station. While innocent crew members must complete a list of tasks, there are imposters among the group out to kill the rest. Can you outwit your opponents in this cat-and-mouse title?\n\nAmong Us will be available on all major platforms on Dec. 14.'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl'Announced for the 25th anniversary of the franchise, the 2006 Pokémon titles for the Nintendo DS are getting shiny new remakes with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Trainers return to the Sinnoh region to re-live their Diamond and Pearl Pokémon journeys on a whole new system.\n\nPokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will arrive exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19.