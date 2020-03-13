Waiters Are Getting Surprised With Huge Tips After Restaurants Tank in Wake of Coronavirus

The scariest part of the coronavirus panic isn't the "death" factor of the disease, it's the precautionary measures governments are taking to stop the pandemic from growing and the resulting effects on commerce. While toilet paper and hand sanitizer manufacturers are making a killing, a lot of brick and mortar stores, especially restaurants, are taking the hardest hits.

And while many people in the food industry are suffering financial woes thanks to the virus, it's doubly bad for waitstaff.