Chris Rock Reveals He Has Contracted COVID-19 and Urges People to "Get Vaccinated"

Many celebrities, like Idris Elba, Drake , and Kevin Durant, among others, have gone public about contracting the virus, causing the general public to take the pandemic more seriously. Now, Chris Rock is the latest star to reveal his diagnosis.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic , hundreds of millions of people worldwide have contracted the virus and millions have lost their lives.

If you’ve been keeping up with the comedian, you likely know that he has been advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine since it's been available. So, now that the news that Chris has contracted the virus is circulating online, fans have a few questions. For starters, was Chris Rock vaccinated? Read on to get your answer.

Some people made it a point to question Chris about his vaccination status, especially since he had publicly advocated for getting the jab.

Naturally, many followers shared their support and wished the star a speedy recovery. Fans also expressed their sentiments about the importance of getting the vaccine, while others challenged those opinions in the comments.

“Hey guys, I just found out I have COVID. Trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” the 56-year-old wrote.

On Sept. 19, 2021, Chris took to his Twitter account to have a real moment with fans. In a short tweet, the comedian informed fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

So, was Chris Rock vaccinated?

With so much controversy surrounding the vaccine — including celebrities and public figures being labeled anti-vaxxers — it’s hard to decipher how some stars truly feel about getting the shot.

However, Chris has been very vocal and clear about his stance on the vaccine and fighting against the virus. Per Page Six, Chris even appeared at one of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences to urge citizens to wear masks.

Source: Getty Images

“It’s the kids who really aren’t wearing a mask, and you know, it’s sad,” Chris said in May 2020, according to the outlet. “It’s sad that our health has become, you know, a sort of political issue … It’s a status symbol, almost, to not wear a mask.”

In May 2021, Chris also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and joked about cutting the line to get the vaccine. “I'm vaccinated. I’m two-shots Rock, that’s what they call me,” Chris joked before sharing that he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single-dose shot. “That’s the food stamps of vaccines." "You know, I skipped the line to get my vaccine. I didn't care," Chris jokingly told Jimmy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is possible to contract COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine, and these cases are referred to as breakthrough infections. Though Chris Rock appears to be the latest star to test positive in a breakthrough case, the CDC mentions that symptoms may not be as severe as those experienced by unvaccinated people.

So, even if you're vaccinated, it’s very important to take the appropriate measures to keep yourself safe and healthy. We would like to wish Chris Rock a speedy recovery!