The Extraterrestrial Theme in 'Debris' Helped the Show Get off to a Strong Start

So far, there hasn't been an official word on if Debris was renewed for a second season. That's not the best news for the millions of fans who have become invested in the series, but it also means the show wasn't officially canceled yet either. When you look at it like that, the future of Debris could be a lot worse.

It's possible that the one major thing standing in the way of a renewal is the viewership for Debris. The series started off pretty strong with more than four million viewers tuning in for the series premiere in March 2021.

But, gradually, that number dwindled down. And by the time the May 10, 2021, episode aired, Debris clocked in at less than 2.5 million viewers.