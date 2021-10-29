Helen Mirren Is Adding "Quiz Show Host" to Her Resume With 'Harry Potter' Trivia Show

Helen Mirren Is Adding "Quiz Show Host" to Her Resume With 'Harry Potter' Trivia ShowBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 29 2021, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
Academy-award-winning Dame Helen Mirren has been in the entertainment industry for a very long time. Her prolific career as both a dramatic and satirical performer has even earned her a spot in The Times' top 10 British actresses of all time.
From her role as Queen Elizabeth in The Queen to her frequent appearances in the Fast and Furious franchise, Helen has proven herself to be one of the most adaptable stars of our time.
With the success of her ABC comedy show When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren, it appears the star also loves working on the small screen. Helen landed the hosting gig for the upcoming Harry Potter quiz show, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. With a job as impressive as this, some people are wondering whether Helen has any ties to the franchise. Was Helen in any Harry Potter movies?
Was Helen Mirren in 'Harry Potter'?
Though it seems like half of the English acting population appeared at least once in the Harry Potter film series, Helen Mirren did not. We know — it's a shock that someone as prominent and respected as Helen never stepped foot on the set of one of the most celebrated media franchises in the world.
If she had been in the films, we think she would've made a fantastic Professor Minerva McGonagall. Don't get us wrong — we LOVE Maggie Smith. But with Helen's exceptionally strong and gifted talents, she would've had a lot to bring to the role.
Was it a dream of hers to be a part of the wizarding world? Maybe. Luckily, she now gets to live out everyone's dream as the host of the forthcoming competition show, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. For those who don't know, we have all the details regarding this fantasy-driven adventure.
What is 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'?
TBS and Cartoon Network present the magical quiz show Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. The next-level competition celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone and brings the wizarding spirit down a never-before-seen path.
The magical event, as Dame Helen Mirren calls it, has all four Hogwarts houses competing in a head-to-head trivia match about all things Harry Potter. Each episode will showcase super fans battle it out in the ultimate Potter trivia with their house symbols and apparel on full display.
The epic TV event will feature house vs. house matchups each week, with special guests of the Potter world, including Harry Potter film alumni Shirley Henderson (Moaning Myrtle), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Simon Fisher-Becker (The Fat Friar), and Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan). Besides cast members, the show also invited celebrity superfans, including Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.
Our beloved host also informs viewers that only one house can take home the cup, so who will it be?
The tournament will be the biggest fan competition of all time. The interactive competition also encourages fans worldwide to join in on the fun via digital quiz games that will launch on the Wizarding World website starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 10, so be sure to tune in and play along!
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and Cartoon Network with Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff, followed by Ravenclaw vs. Slytherin before the two winning houses face off in a wildcard episode and then, the finale of the four-part event.