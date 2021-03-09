Katie Couric Has Never Been on 'Jeopardy!' Before — but She's a Big Fan

The show must go on. Jeopardy! viewers and contestants alike mourned the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November of pancreatic cancer. Alex had hosted the show for 37 years, carrying the show up until his passing.

Since then, viewers have yet to get the answer as to who will be taking his place, but there is a lineup of guest hosts slated to appear in the meantime. Journalist Katie Couric is one of those guest hosts, taking the host's podium very soon.