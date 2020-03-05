We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
No, You Can't Treat the Coronavirus by Smoking Weed

Social media can be a great tool for staying up-to-date on the latest news from around the world. Similarly, it can also spread false information. Unless you've been living under a rock, the world has been plagued by the coronavirus epidemic. Known by health officials as COVID-19, the virus (which started in China) has since spread to more than 84 countries, including the United States. 

With growing concern for the number of positive cases spanning across the globe, people are anxiously waiting for news of a vaccine or cure. And, when that doesn't work, social media users may start to believe every piece of information that circulates around the internet.