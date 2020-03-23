OMG! Did You Catch the Major 'Game of Thrones' Easter Egg in 'Westworld'?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead]

Finally, after nearly two years, the new season of Westworld is here! And, in Season 3, Episode 2 titled "The Winter Line," the creators of the HBO series gave fans a special treat.

Aside from revealing that our favorite character Maeve (Thandie Newton) is, in fact, still alive after the Season 2 finale left audiences assuming she was dead, the writers added an Easter egg that you may or may not have picked up on...