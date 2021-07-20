Blake Creates a New Artistic Masterpiece on This Season of 'The Bachelorette'

We all know that of the men left hoping to win over Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette , Blake Moynes is probably one of the most open about his sexuality. And by sexuality, in this case, we mean his love of sex and everything surrounding it. So of course, Bachelorette producers can’t resist putting Blake on a sexually charged artistic group date.

In case we’ve already forgotten, when Blake was on Tayshia’s season , he also made some sexually charged art on a group date — a sculpture of his man parts. However, Tayshia and Katie have very different relationships to sex and talking about sex. Plus, Katie and Blake already have crazy sexual chemistry. So what exactly did Blake paint that got fully blacked out by ABC?

Whatever he paints must be pretty raunchy considering ABC slaps an entire black square over his canvas. And fans want to know what’s under it. Blake tweeted that he’ll reveal it one day, potentially for the “right time, place, and maybe price for charity.” But that’s not stopping everyone from asking for a glimpse at the risque art piece.

We’re not the only ones who want to know what Blake paints on the group date . At least when he was on Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette, we know exactly what he sculpted. Many of us might have expected Blake to surprise us and paint something emotional, but honestly, we’re pretty pleased that Blake does not disappoint in the sexual and humor departments.

We have some clues as to what Blake paints on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Although it’s not revealed exactly what Blake paints on The Bachelorette, we can use some context clues to figure it out. At first, Blake tricks us into thinking that maybe he just paints a black canvas, so when we first see the black box, we’re all a little perplexed. But then we realize that Blake likely used white or light paint on top of his first all-black layer.

From there, we can see that Blake definitely paints something too naughty for television. Would stick figures be blacked out or is it more detailed than that? In his confessional, Blake reveals, “I think for the most part, playing it safe never gets you anywhere. Being an unapologetically sexually open person is OK.” So he clearly goes for the gold.

Describing his painting, Blake shares, “Title: Life. And this is just a physical visual representation of one of the most amazing, beautiful things that humans are able to do on a daily basis. And not a lot of species can do that. That magic, these *bleep* *bleep* are also the beginning of life.” What were the bleeps? They’re likely some dirty words that reveal what’s in the painting.

But from Blake’s description, it’s safe to assume that he paints some sort of sexual act. And it has to be detailed enough that ABC can’t show any of it. Is it up close? If a lot of species can’t do it, is it an ... interesting ... position?

