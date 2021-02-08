Steve Harvey Roasted the Patriots' System "Myth" While Giving Props to Tom Brady

When you're a successful athlete who's also on a team that manages to win a ton of championships, then you're inevitably going to get a lot of hate, and Tom Brady just happens to be one of those divisive sports figures. There's nothing really offensive about the guy: He seems like a nice dude, he's got a tremendous work ethic, and he wasn't exactly NFL royalty.

He was the 199th pick in the league's 2000 draft. So what did Stve Harvey say about Brady that has so many people talking?