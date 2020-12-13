Pioneering Black Country Singer Charley Pride Dies From COVID-19 Complications

On Dec. 12, 2020, the music community mourned the loss of pioneering Black country singer Charley Pride when news of his death reverberated on social media. The singer, who was 86 at the time of his death, was known for hits like "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" and "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone."

During his lifetime, Charley had 52 Top 10 country hits — including 29 at No. 1. He was also the first Black performer to appear on the Grand Ole Opry stage since Deford Bailey debuted in the 1920s. In 2000, Charley was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

One question immediately on people's minds was: What happened to Charley Pride? Let's take a closer look at what, exactly, happened to the country music star.