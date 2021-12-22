Roswell High School Quarterback Robbie Roper Is Still Fighting for His Recovery

Roswell High School Quarterback Robbie Roper Is Still Fighting for His RecoveryBy Chris Barilla
Dec. 22 2021, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
As one of the top current prospects for the next batch of NCAA football superstars, Roswell, Ga. High School quarterback Robbie Roper has already built quite a bit of buzz around his name. With offers from major institutions such as the University of Florida, the University of Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State, and Western Carolina, the world of college football is seemingly Robbie's to conquer after high school.
However, something tragic recently happened to Robbie that has family, friends, and fans alike fearful of it he'll ever be able to make his football dreams a reality. So, what exactly happened to Robbie, and what are the rumors surrounding him currently? Keep reading to find out.
What happened to Robbie Roper?
Details surrounding Robbie's situation have remained quite vague, but there are a few things that we know for certain. The rising football star was reportedly undergoing an unnamed medical procedure when complications arose. The exact nature of the complications were not specified either, but what we do know is that he is in the ICU fighting for his life.
"Keep fighting Big Rob! Continue to pray for Robbie and his family as well as our community," Roswell High School head football coach Chris Prewett tweeted. Messages of well-wishes poured in under Chris's tweet, with people writing things such as "Praying continually for this young man and his family," and "Our prayers are with you coach and the Roper family."
There have been some rumors that Robbie died, but that isn't the case.
Although a few news outlets and some users on social media reported that Robbie had passed away as a result of his injuries, that is not the case. As of the time of writing, Robbie is still alive and fighting to recover in the ICU. This information has been confirmed by one of Robbie's relatives, Breanna Roper, who tweeted, "Robbie is still very much fighting! Thanks everyone for the prayers, but he isn’t done yet!"
11AliveNews anchor Maria Martin also confirmed that Robbie is still alive as of Dec. 22, 2021. She tweeted, "I can confirm Roswell QB Robbie Roper is still alive. He is in the ICU 'still fighting.' 'He has not passed away.'"
Our thoughts are with Robbie, the Roper family, and the Roswell High School community as they attempt to navigate this difficult situation.