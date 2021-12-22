Roswell High School Quarterback Robbie Roper Is Still Fighting for His Recovery

11AliveNews anchor Maria Martin also confirmed that Robbie is still alive as of Dec. 22, 2021. She tweeted, "I can confirm Roswell QB Robbie Roper is still alive. He is in the ICU 'still fighting.' 'He has not passed away.'"

Our thoughts are with Robbie, the Roper family, and the Roswell High School community as they attempt to navigate this difficult situation.