How to Find and Use an Ascender in 'Fortnite'

An ascender is a zipline that will take you up to higher sections of the map quickly and efficiently. They're usually located at the base of various cliffs and mountains around the map or below the blimps that are floating around.

To zip up one of the ascenders, all you have to do is stand next to it and use the action button when prompted to "zip up." Press X on Xbox, square on PlayStation, Y on Switch, or E on PC to do this (it should also be indicated in the pop up).