How to Find and Use an Ascender in 'Fortnite'By Sara Belcher
May. 19 2022, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Chapter 3, Season 2 of Fortnite is slowly winding down with a live event imminent, thanks to The Collider looming over the map and threatening another doomsday to level the playing field against the IO soldiers. This season has brought a lot of new content and quite a few unvaulted weapons, but there's still plenty of time to earn XP and get the most out of this season's battle pass.
One of the challenges currently on the docket requires players to use an ascender and then deal damage to an enemy — but what is an ascender? Here's what you need to know and how to use one when you find it.
How to use an ascender in 'Fortnite.'
An ascender is a zipline that will take you up to higher sections of the map quickly and efficiently. They're usually located at the base of various cliffs and mountains around the map or below the blimps that are floating around.
To zip up one of the ascenders, all you have to do is stand next to it and use the action button when prompted to "zip up." Press X on Xbox, square on PlayStation, Y on Switch, or E on PC to do this (it should also be indicated in the pop up).
At any point while you're zipping up the line, you can let go by pressing A on Xbox, X on PlayStation, B on Switch, or Space on PC, letting you drop down immediately.
You can't just zip up one of these lines to get the XP for the current challenge, though. Not only do you have to use one of the ascenders around the map, but you also need to deal damage within 30 seconds of using one — which means you should locate one close to enemies to achieve this.
Because of this, it may take you a few tries to complete this challenge, but once you do you'll be rewarded with thousands of XP in compensation — so even if it takes a few tries, we recommend continuously trying until you manage to nail it.