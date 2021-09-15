Elaine Welteroth Has a Few Tricks up Her Sleeve After Her Exit From 'The Talk'

Many recognize Elaine Welteroth as a judge on Project Runway or from her role on grown-ish in 2018. But the best-selling author was making moves in the media industry long before her television debut.

Since securing a role as Teen Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Elaine has acquired a lengthy resume of hosting gigs, and she eventually became a permanent host on The Talk alongside Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Sheryl Underwood. Sadly, Elaine announced her exit months after joining the cast.