Elaine Welteroth Has a Few Tricks up Her Sleeve After Her Exit From 'The Talk'By Pretty Honore
Sep. 15 2021, Published 8:51 a.m. ET
Many recognize Elaine Welteroth as a judge on Project Runway or from her role on grown-ish in 2018. But the best-selling author was making moves in the media industry long before her television debut.
Since securing a role as Teen Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Elaine has acquired a lengthy resume of hosting gigs, and she eventually became a permanent host on The Talk alongside Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Sheryl Underwood. Sadly, Elaine announced her exit months after joining the cast.
Following her departure, Elaine revealed that she still has a few tricks up her sleeve, and we’re eager to know what she’s up to. So, what is Elaine Welteroth doing now?
So, what is Elaine Welteroth doing now?
Upon her exit from The Talk, Elaine assured fans that it wouldn’t be long before she was back on the small screen. On Oct. 14, Elaine will return to Bravo’s Project Runway for a third time to judge Season 19, which Elaine says is the best season yet.
In addition, Elaine released her Masterclass that tackles imposter syndrome and designing “a career built on purpose — not on autopilot,” in August. The release of her Masterclass comes two years after releasing her New York Times best seller, More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are.
Although Elaine has not disclosed the details of her other upcoming projects, she previously hinted that she was filming something special and encouraged fans to tune into ABC News at 9 p.m. EST on Sept. 15 for a surprise.
Elaine's abrupt exit from The Talk left fans wondering if her split with the network was amicable. So, why did Elaine Welteroth leave The Talk? Here’s what really happened.
What happened to Elaine Welteroth on ‘The Talk’?
The Talk has been the center of controversy in 2021, with Sharon making a messy exit from the series in March. Then, in August, Carrie announced that she would not return for another season. Shortly after, Elaine followed suit.
On Aug. 31, Elaine announced her departure from the CBS talk show in a sentimental Instagram post that read, “I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy.”
Although Elaine didn’t mention any bad blood between her and the network, rumors suggest that there’s trouble behind the scenes. In the caption, Elaine expressed her gratitude for the crew and her co-hosts, whom Elaine said she would miss dearly. As for her reasons for leaving The Talk, Elaine said, “When the music changes, so must your dance!”
While executive producers wished Elaine all the best, a source told The Sun that the media personality cut ties with the network after The Talk newcomer Jerry O'Connell was offered a higher salary. The source shared, “She was hired to have deep, meaningful conversations that are important to women and especially women of color, and they want meaningless fluff.”