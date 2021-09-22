A Literal Storm Hits 'Bachelor in Paradise', and No, It's Not a Tahznado

Sure, tropical storms aren’t nearly as bad as hurricanes, but Tropical Storm Dolores was still pretty hectic. For those on the East Coast of the U.S., we recently dealt with Tropical Storm Ida, which was mounds more destructive for many people than Hurricane Henri, so who’s to say how bad a tropical storm is if you’re not really there?

Plus, the cast of Bachelor in Paradise lives in what appears to be a literal shack on the beach, so it definitely wouldn’t have been safe for them to stay there overnight. So, Wells Adams and the producers usher the cast members off the beach and into vans. One cast member even exclaims, “This could be the end of Paradise.” So is it the end?

Well, no. At most, filming was delayed 48 hours, but it was definitely delayed. Since the cast members are filmed 24/7, this of course had to be a bit affected by the storm.

However, this might have meant that producers just tried to fit more content into less time rather than extend the filming period. Regardless, we know that filming didn’t wrap until June 26, so whatever other effects the storm had on Paradise, this season is still invincible.

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.