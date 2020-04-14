‘The Bachelorette’ Filming Has Been Postponed, so When Will It Air?

The entire world has been put on pause because of the new coronavirus that has kept everyone inside while we try to flatten the curve. Festivals, conferences, and sports seasons have all been canceled or postponed until we figure this all out. Television shows have also halted filming.

This includes the beloved and wildly popular ABC show, The Bachelorette . Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the show not even starting to film, many fans are left wondering when the show will even begin to air.

Claire wrote, “In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette. We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable. All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right!”

After The Bachelorette Season 16 was postponed, Clare expressed her feelings in an Instagram post. She acknowledged that saving lives is much more important than a dating show, and she’s still excited about her journey.

Filming for the reality tv dating show was initially set to begin on March 13, with the season premiere set to debut on May 18. However, with the show at a standstill for what is looking to be like months, the future of season 16 remains unknown.

"Maybe we do [The Bachelorette] all this summer, but if things don't go as planned with this virus and with this quarantine, maybe we won't have time to do it all," he said. "So we have to think, 'OK what is our priority?' It's trying to create any content in the interim, and then let's get The Bachelorette."

Many are even wondering if they will skip Clare’s season all together and come back to it after another cycle of Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor air just to keep things consistent. In fact, Chris Harrison, the longtime host of The Bachelorette, seemingly hinted at this possibility in an interview with Entertainment Tonight .

These answers are unknown and to be determined. With everything so up in the air right now in regards to COVID-19, there is no set date for filming to begin or for a premiere date to be set.

Some fans are finding a silver lining because of the postponement.

In an Instagram Live, Clare hinted that they may recast many of the men who were originally set to compete for her final rose. When the cast was originally revealed, many were disappointed with the average age of the contestants being 27-years-old.

Claire explained, “I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people. So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?”

Chris also chimed in with his thoughts on a possible recasting due to the pandemic just based on scheduling. He explained in an Instagram Live, “The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys — everybody that was able to take time off [then would be able to] come back on The Bachelorette, we don’t have a set time of when we’re going to come back. So, the idea that everybody’s just going to be able to take off work and do this again? Probably very slim.”

