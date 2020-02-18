Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' Will Resume on AMC Before You Know It

Luckily for anxious fans, The Walking Dead returns with new episodes from the 10th season on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC. This new episode will be the ninth one from the 10th season.

Since many of the seasons before this have been 16 episodes long, viewers can expect the show to air another eight episodes over the next eight weeks, meaning the 10th season of The Walking Dead should be expected to conclude sometime in mid-April.