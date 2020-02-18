We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: AMC

Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' Will Resume on AMC Before You Know It

Fans of The Walking Dead were captivated yet left hanging after the Season 10 midseason finale at the end of November. It's been nearly two months since the popular gritty drama has been on AMC with new episodes, which is why viewers are itching to see their favorite horror series back on the small screen. So, when does The Walking Dead return in 2020? Scroll down for everything we know about the hit show coming back to TV!

When does 'The Walking Dead' return in 2020?

Luckily for anxious fans, The Walking Dead returns with new episodes from the 10th season on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC. This new episode will be the ninth one from the 10th season. 

Since many of the seasons before this have been 16 episodes long, viewers can expect the show to air another eight episodes over the next eight weeks, meaning the 10th season of The Walking Dead should be expected to conclude sometime in mid-April. 