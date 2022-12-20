'When Hope Calls Christmas' Offers a Sappy Dose of Holiday Magic — Where Was It Filmed?

Listen, we could all use a corny escape every now and again. Thankfully, some higher power blessed us with the Hallmark Channel in 2001. One of its many sweet-as-can-be series is When Calls the Heart, which spawned the spinoff series When Hope Calls in 2019.

Set in the early 1990s, Brian Bird's spinoff series, which now calls GAC Family its home, follows sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) who open an orphanage in the small town of Brookfield, originally a mining town.