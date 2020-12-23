Logo
Um, Are We Getting an "After the Final Rose" Special After the 'Bachelorette' Season Finale? [SPOILERS]

Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched the Season 16 finale of The Bachelorette, just know that this post contains major spoilers.

After one of the wildest seasons of The Bachelorette it seems cruel not to get an "After the Final Rose" ceremony, right? There had been no promo for one leading up to the Season 16 finale, so fans were nervous this meant "After the Final Rose" wouldn't be happening. "After the Final Rose" is usually filmed a few months after the finale and circles back on where the couple (which would be Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark) is these days. To not have that kind of closure feels so...wrong?

When is "After the Final Rose" 2020?

Bad news: "After the Final Rose" 2020 isn't happening due to, you guessed it, COVID-19. It would be difficult for ABC to film "After the Final Rose" since everyone would have to quarantine for two weeks again, and with COVID cases at an all-time high in Los Angeles right now, it probably just wasn't worth it. However, although we're not getting a proper "After the Final Rose," Tayshia will be going on Good Morning America tomorrow, December 23, where she'll likely talk about her new life with her fiancé(!!!), Zac.

Plus, Reality Steve also confirmed it on his blog, writing "There is no ATFR tonight, just a two hour episode on how Tayshia’s season will play out. I don’t even know if they’ll have a taped update on how things are going." So we might not even get a non-official update on Tayshia and Zac? Rude!

ABC has yet to release a statement about their decision, but we're still holding out hope that we'll get some kind of post-finale special at some point, even if it's through Zoom. We'll take what we can get.

It's all too bad because fans are so exhilarated by Zac's romantic proposal. "I can wholeheartedly say Zac is my person I truly don't think I have the words to describe how I feel," Tayshia said to the cameras and viewers.

"I came here because I was supposed to meet you. And I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you. Nothing has ever felt so right my entire life. You helped me experience a love I didn't know existed," Zac told her, and at this point we were already sobbing.

bachelorette-tayshia-zac-1608694723222.png
Source: Instagram

Before officially proposing, Zac said, "I can't picture another day, another moment without you in my life. And if you'll let me, I'm gonna choose you right now. I'm gonna choose you tomorrow morning. I'm gonna choose you next week, and next year. I'm gonna choose you forever." And that's how ya do it! We were a little nervous, since Tayshia was having second thoughts about marriage in general, but it seems like everyone made the right choice. We feel good about this union.

Cheers to Tayshia and Zac!

