'Lupin' Is a Hit With Critics and Netflix Viewers — When Is Part 2 Coming Out?

Netflix doesn’t release viewership statistics like Nielsen does for traditional TV networks, but it does release a daily Top 10 list, which revealed that Lupin had become the first French series to land on the U.S. Top 10, as Deadline reports.

According to the site, Lupin entered the overall list at No. 8 and the U.S. list at No. 6 on Saturday, Jan. 9, before rising to No. 3 on both lists the following day.