Helen Mirren's 'When Nature Calls' Series Cast Is Filled With Comedians

Helen Mirren's 'When Nature Calls' Series Cast Is Filled With ComediansBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 8 2021, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Whether you’re a pet parent or intrigued by animals in their natural habitats, we can all agree that animals — from the way they communicate with one another to how they live in the wild — often leave us guessing. And Helen Mirren’s When Nature Calls explores that concept in a hilarious way.
It’s easy to believe that when you've watched one animal-centered show, you’ve watched them all. But Helen Mirren brings a fun, intriguing twist to watching animals in the wild — an unscripted comedy series. So, who makes up the voice cast of When Nature Calls? Read on as we fill in the blanks.
‘When Nature Calls’ has a voice cast lineup filled with comedians.
Animals are funny to watch all on their own. But, with the addition of super-funny actors and comedians, When Nature Calls shows the lighter side of wildlife.
Per IMDb, the voice cast of When Nature Calls consists of comedians that have appeared on shows and movies including Mad TV, Superbad, Conan, and more.
The cast includes Pavar Snipe and Tony Rodriguez taking on the roles of animals, with Helen Mirren as the narrator.
Actors Michelle Ortiz, Brad Stevens, Russ Armstrong, Liz Galalis, Walter Kelly, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Sturgeon, and Delaney Yeager all take on various roles throughout the series as well.
‘When Nature Calls’ is based on a BBC Studios format.
ABC’s When Nature Calls explores the humorous things animals get up to in the wild, giving viewers insight on what animals are actually "saying" to each other — all while Helen Mirren narrates with the seriousness of typical nature shows. Though the narrator is not without her funny asides, too.
While the idea of the show seems original, it’s actually based on a BBC Studios format called Walk On the Wild Side, per Deadline. The show only aired two seasons on BBC One in the U.K., but it clearly made an impression.
The unscripted series is led by executive producers Ryan O’Dowd and K.P Anderson.
Although executive producer Ryan O’Dowd of BBC Studios and K.P Anderson of The Soup are the showrunners, per Deadline, the pair has help from some of Hollywood’s most talented producers. Brad Stevens and Boyd Vico also serve as head writers and executive producers.
And with Helen’s comedic nature and passion for animals, the show will deliver a super-funny yet educational approach.
“We're definitely going to learn, and we're going to see some beautiful, beautiful sites as well,” Helen told ABC News. "You know, the material is spectacular."
Not to mention, Helen shared that the series showcases amazing footage taken by wildlife photographers from all over the world.
“We can all identify with the animal kingdom because, in the end, we are all a part of the same kingdom," she told the outlet.
So, if you have a deep affinity for shows based on nature and animals — and a love of comedy — you may want to add When Nature Calls to your watch list.
Catch new episodes of When Nature Calls Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.