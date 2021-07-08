Helen Mirren's 'When Nature Calls' Series Cast Is Filled With Comedians

Animals are funny to watch all on their own. But, with the addition of super-funny actors and comedians, When Nature Calls shows the lighter side of wildlife.

Per IMDb , the voice cast of When Nature Calls consists of comedians that have appeared on shows and movies including Mad TV, Superbad, Conan, and more.

The cast includes Pavar Snipe and Tony Rodriguez taking on the roles of animals, with Helen Mirren as the narrator.

Actors Michelle Ortiz, Brad Stevens, Russ Armstrong, Liz Galalis, Walter Kelly, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Sturgeon, and Delaney Yeager all take on various roles throughout the series as well.