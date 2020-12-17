Good News for Roku Owners: HBO Max Is Finally Available!

We’re obviously living in the age of the streaming services. Gone are the days when anyone turned on their TV and scrolled through the channels to find something to watch. Now, you probably get most of your content from a variety of streaming services, and you have to pay separately for each one. The newest streaming service on the scene is HBO Max .

HBO Max is a great option for tons of customers, but Roku users have been left in the lurch since its launch — until now! For several months, HBO Max has not been Roku-compatible, which left many Roku owners wondering: When will HBO Max be available on Roku ? Luckily, we have good news!

When will HBO Max be available on Roku?

When HBO Max first launched in May of 2020, it was immediately available on most of the big platforms and devices, including iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Apple TV, and even web browsers. But when it came to Roku, no HBO Max app was available, much to the chagrin of Roku users. This is because AT&T (HBO’s parent company) had not yet reached an agreement with Roku.

Users jonesing for a Raised by Wolves binge-watch were still able to access HBO content via HBO Now and HBO Go if they already had a subscription, but we all know that's nowhere near the same thing. Luckily, as of Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Roku and HBO Max have finally reached an agreement, meaning Roku's user base of approximately 46 million people will finally be able to enjoy their favorite HBO Max shows right from their device.

Roku made it very clear right from the beginning that they were interested in securing a deal. They made an official statement regarding the issue, saying: “As the No. 1 streaming platform in the U.S. we believe that HBO Max would benefit greatly from the scale and content marketing capabilities available with distribution on our platform.”

“We are focused on mutually positive distribution agreements with all new OTT services that will deliver a quality user experience to viewers in the more than 40 million households that choose Roku to access their favorite programs and discover new content. Unfortunately we haven’t reached agreement yet with HBOMax. While not on our platform today, we look forward to helping HBO Max in the future successfully scale their streaming business.”

Got this on an Email from the official HBO Max account, Looks like no Roku or Amazon Fire TVs or sticks to be available day one at Launch

Absolutely Devastating and quite frankly idiotic not working out a deal with the two largest streaming platforms pic.twitter.com/qY4ECGAucv — EvilLord37 (@EvilLord37) May 27, 2020

This deal comes at an ideal time for many film fans, as Warner Bros. prepares to release its 2021 theatrical films both in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day — and at no extra charge for HBO Max subscribers. This includes huge titles like the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, The Matrix 4, and Dune. We assume many Roku users are rejoicing at the news that they won't have to try to cast the films from their phone using AirPlay or a similarly cumbersome setup.