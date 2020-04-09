Here's Why Your Snapchat Isn't Working, and When It Will Be Fixed

The photo and video messaging app, Snapchat, has millions of active users across both its iOS and Android versions — so it's no surprise that while everyone is social distancing, the app has seen a massive surge in activity.

Snapchat has reportedly been having problems, with some users finding the app is not working, preventing them from sending or receiving video or photo messages or viewing their friends' stories.

When will Snapchat be fixed, and how long can we expect the outage to last?