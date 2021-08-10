The Most Prolific Stalker of All Time Is Actually Still Married — but Where Is He?By Jamie Lerner
Aug. 10 2021, Published 7:48 p.m. ET
Warning: This article contains graphic content.
True crime aficionados are familiar with the stories of serial killers, cults, and other despicable human acts, but it’s rare to come across the story of a cyberstalker. On paper, a cyberstalker doesn’t sound so bad, but when that cyberstalker is Jason Christopher Hughes, he’s worse than some other criminals. The damage he imposed onto his victims is still lasting today.
Discovery Plus’s Unraveled is covering the story of Jason Christopher Hughes, aka Raymond Johnson. The way he cyberstalked his victims spanned decades and state lines, making it near impossible to convict him. So where is Jason Christopher Hughes now, and what happened to him?
Jason Christopher Hughes was finally caught in 2017.
Hughes’ stalking started with his fourth grade pen pal. They started writing letters innocently, but his pen pal tried to end it when the letters “became increasingly dark and threatening over a period of years,” according to her official complaint. However, he fully stalked her when she tried to end their correspondence.
He showed up at her college dorm, he sent threatening letters to her in-laws after she got married, and he even sent emails to her when she moved overseas. This woman couldn’t have a normal life — she couldn’t have social media like the rest of us for fear of him finding her.
Then, in 2015, he found her new email address likely through the school she worked for. This was a major red flag for her and the investigators.
He threatened, “Consider yourself very, very lucky indeed that I don’t dare bring Darkness right to your classroom or front door. See I don’t like children. I actually hate them. I laugh when one of them is abducted or falls under a train or is eaten by wild dogs.”
As a schoolteacher, these threats are extremely unnerving. Luckily, law enforcement finally took him seriously as a threat. It took two years to actually arrest him, but FBI agents eventually had enough evidence to track his IP address and raid his home in Staten Island. From there, he was put on house arrest.
After he was arrested, more stories came out about Jason Christopher Hughes.
Now, we know a lot more about Hughes’ crimes. For one, it’s likely that he cyberstalked and cyberattacked over 50 different people. He met one woman, Rachel, in person when she was vulnerable due to a difficult breakup. They started flirting online, and eventually, Rachel went to see him.
But when he immediately took nude photos of her and began screaming erratically, she snuck out in the middle of the night and asked him to never contact her again. Instead of respecting her wishes, he sent the photos to her employer, her family, and her estranged ex-husband. She was fired a few months later without cause, but we can guess what the cause was.
He did this to several other women as well — whether he met them or not, he got adept at cyberstalking to the degree of being able to ruin their lives. Hughes threatened another woman, Vanessa, by saying he’d kill her family with a .22 caliber gun.
When he started emailing her colleagues terrifying emails, Vanessa was given an ultimatum to make it stop or lose her job. She, like Rachel, lost her job.
Hughes is now likely living with his in-laws and his wife.
According to a blog about Hughes, Surviving Jason, he currently lives with his wife, Amy Metzger, and her parents in Staten Island. He was actually married before Metzger to a woman named Vanessa Rossetto, but they got divorced. Rossetto is now a musician and artist, but we don’t know much about what Hughes and Metzger are up to.
Not only that, but he should supposedly be serving time. In 2017, Hughes pled guilty at the Brooklyn Courthouse for violating interstate communication laws. But in 2019, he tried to walk back his plea and go to trial.
Throughout all this time, he was placed on house arrest and banned from using the computer. Hughes’ sentencing has been delayed at least eight times and was scheduled for January 2021, but there’s no record of him in the New York prison system, either past or present.
We’re all hoping that Unraveled will help provide his victims and the wider public with some closure.
Unraveled: The Stalker's Web is now available to stream on Discovery Plus.