The Most Prolific Stalker of All Time Is Actually Still Married — but Where Is He?

Hughes’ stalking started with his fourth grade pen pal. They started writing letters innocently, but his pen pal tried to end it when the letters “became increasingly dark and threatening over a period of years,” according to her official complaint. However, he fully stalked her when she tried to end their correspondence.

He showed up at her college dorm, he sent threatening letters to her in-laws after she got married, and he even sent emails to her when she moved overseas. This woman couldn’t have a normal life — she couldn’t have social media like the rest of us for fear of him finding her.

Then, in 2015, he found her new email address likely through the school she worked for. This was a major red flag for her and the investigators.

He threatened, “Consider yourself very, very lucky indeed that I don’t dare bring Darkness right to your classroom or front door. See I don’t like children. I actually hate them. I laugh when one of them is abducted or falls under a train or is eaten by wild dogs.”