'Ted Lasso' Will Most Likely Conclude With Season 3

The sports comedy Ted Lasso first hit Apple TV Plus in 2020 and has been hilarious from the very beginning. The culture shock of being an American football coach in charge of a British team only gets funnier when you realize that the U.S. is the one of the few places where "football" isn't actually soccer.

Because of this intercultural aspect to the show, many fans wonder where it's actually filmed. The main character, Ted Lasso, is an American who makes the flight overseas for his new career path.

In an interview with Express, Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, said the actual football scenes were shot at Selhurst Park, a stadium in London. "The good people of Crystal Palace were nice enough to let us have a pretend home there," he said.

According to the Ted Lasso IMDb , the show is actually filmed in the U.K. It lists locations like the Hayes & Yeading United Football Club and SkyEX Community Stadium, which are both in England. In fact, every location listed is in England, and much of the show is filmed at West London Film Studios.

Season 3 of 'Ted Lasso' may be its last.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular character. Per IMDb, in addition to helping create the show, Jason also has writing credits and is listed as an executive producer. Season 2 of Ted Lasso premiered in July 2021, and a third season of the show has already been confirmed. But unfortunately for fans, it looks like that will be the last season of the show. Jason himself said he plans to wrap it up after that. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jason said, "...[T]he story that's being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know, and understood."

However, there is hope for Ted Lasso fans. In the interview, Jason did say that he doesn't know what's going to happen after the third season, and he didn't exactly say no to continuing the show. It has become so popular at this point that he may have to reconsider the original three-season plan.

Brendan also told EW that even though the show was always meant to be three seasons, "none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show." Bill Lawrence, an executive producer on Ted Lasso, wants the show to continue. "The initial story Jason had in his head is a three-season arc, [but] I'm hopeful there are more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three seasons," he said.