Blood Donations Are Needed Now More Than Ever — Here's How You Can Help

Blood Donations Are Needed Now More Than Ever — Here's How You Can HelpBy Anna Quintana
If there is one reason to ignore social distancing and quarantine rules amid the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, it's to donate blood.
According to Stanford Medicine, blood donations are desperately needed and potential donors are not subject to shelter-in-place rules, which provides exemptions to "essential health services." As long as you are healthy, have not traveled to high-risk countries and have not been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, you are good to go.
So, where can you go to give blood near you?
Here is a list of some resources available to U.S. residents that are interested in donating blood in some of the hardest hit cities:
New York City
Do NYC has a full list of donation centers in NYC, which includes locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.
It is also helpful to know your blood type before donating (but not required).
Los Angeles
Hospitals might be busier than usual dealing with the coronavirus, so it is important to call ahead and try to schedule an appointment. If you are in the LA area, you can donate blood at the American Red Cross in Downtown LA or the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center.
Seattle
Washington state has been the hardest hit, with over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 so far. BloodWorks Northwest has a bunch of donor locations in the region, including Seattle.
The Seattle Seahawks also recently did a blood drive in the city, so it's important to check the news for more opportunities to help.
Miami
If you are in the South Florida area, we recommend reaching out to OneBlood — you might have seen their big red bus on more than one occasion. Just put in your zip code, and you will be directed to the donation location closest to you.
Chicago
If you are based in the Windy City, your best option is Vitalant, which is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They currently have three locations in Chicago, and 20 total across the state.
New Orleans
The University Medical Center is one place to consider if you are in New Orleans. The Blood Center is also a great resource for those in the South, providing a full list of blood drives in your area on their website.
Boston
For Boston locals, there are plenty of options. From the American Red Cross — they are currently experiencing a "severe blood shortage" — to the Blood Donor Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, medical professionals are there to take your donation of blood and platelets.
Just remember to call before going into the hospital.
Denver
Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center is a great resource for those in Denver. There is also the Children's Hospital Colorado and Vitalant locations in Denver as well.
Atlanta
When in doubt, look for your nearest American Red Cross location. There is one in Midtown Atlanta — and there are also LifeSouth donation centers in the city.
Just remember to stay safe and follow all recommendations by the CDC when leaving your home.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
More from Distractify:
The Internet Is Deciding to #QuarantineandChill and the Memes Are Perfect
Memes Mocking People for Hoarding Toilet Paper Due to Coronavirus Is the Newest Trend
Rita Wilson Makes a 'Quarantunes' Playlist While Under Quarantine for the Coronavirus