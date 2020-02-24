We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here Are 'The Walking Dead' Characters Who Didn't Make It Through Season 10

Season 10 of The Walking Dead involved several atrocities. From Frances (Juliet Brett) to Margo (Jerri Tubbs), and Brandon (Blaine Kern III), there's no shortage of characters who've died a tragic death on the show so far

The midseason premiere only furthered this worrisome tendency, involving strong allusions to the inevitable demise of two main characters, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker), alongside some fleeting references to Alpha's passing. 

So, who died on Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead'?

Frances tempted the devil on several occasions in her short-lived tenure on the show, including a deeply unfortunate incident that saw her baby, Adam, cry out and cause severe ramifications for the Whisperers. 