Here Are 'The Walking Dead' Characters Who Didn't Make It Through Season 10

Season 10 of The Walking Dead involved several atrocities. From Frances (Juliet Brett) to Margo (Jerri Tubbs), and Brandon (Blaine Kern III), there's no shortage of characters who've died a tragic death on the show so far.

The midseason premiere only furthered this worrisome tendency, involving strong allusions to the inevitable demise of two main characters, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker), alongside some fleeting references to Alpha's passing.