'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Will Reportedly Feature One Major Character Death

"A new era begins. The entire Downton cast is back for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West joining. See the film only in theaters March 18, 2022," the announcement reads.

After several production delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), the official Downton Abbey Twitter page revealed the title of the sequel film and the release date.

The award-winning series ran for six seasons until 2015, but fans of the period drama were delighted when a film was released in 2019 and the sequel was announced. The first film saw the elite Crawley family begin to prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives; the king and queen of England were coming for a visit. Of course, scandal, romance, and an assassination attempt are just a few plot points in the Downton Abbey film.

So, what will the sequel be about? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Downton Abbey: A New Era, including rumors that at least one character will die.

Who dies in the 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' movie?

With excitement swirling around the upcoming sequel to Downton Abbey, fans are interested to find out what happens next to the Crawley family. However, following some sneak-peek footage of the new film that debuted at CinemaCon in August, reports have surfaced that a "poignant" death will occur.

According to The Sun, the show's creator and writer Julian Fellowes will “leave fans in floods" in the upcoming sequel. "They really will leave fans in floods. It's heartbreak at Highclere Castle and there won't be a dry eye in cinemas," a source told the outlet. Following the news that one major character will be killed off in the sequel, fans are worried that the fate of Dame Maggie Smith's character, the Dowager Countess, is sealed.

"The last movie I saw at the theater was Downton Abbey and I think the next one I will see will be Downton Abbey. Please don't kill off the Dowager, but I don't think it's her. My bet is Carson," one fan tweeted. They added, "I think [the Dowager] is too obvious, but I think that Carson is a close second for being the most beloved so it could be him." Another person wrote, "It had better not be the Dowager!!"

