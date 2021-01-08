The Trump Administration Is Hemorrhaging Top Officials After Capitol Riots

Elaine Chao became the first cabinet member to resign following the mob attack, tweeting on Thursday, Jan. 7, that she would leave her post as transportation secretary.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” she wrote. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”