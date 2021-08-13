Britney Spears Will Have a New Conservator, but Who Is That Person?

Fans of the #FreeBritney movement were overjoyed that Jamie Spears announced he was stepping down as Britney Spears' conservator, although he has not yet confirmed the date when he will step away from her conservatorship for good. In the meantime, Jamie claims he will be helping her and the court search for a suitable replacement.

Britney has suggested people she would like as her new conservator, but fans are wondering about the identity of Jamie's replacement. Who is Britney Spears' new conservator? Read on for everything we know.

If Britney must have a conservatorship at all, that conservatorship would ideally be is managed by people whom she trusts to respect her wishes. However, at this time, there has not been anyone named as her conservator in her father's place.

On the other hand, Jason is equally qualified for the position and has spent several years as Britney's CPA. Jason is an accountant by profession and is presumably better equipped to manage her finances than her father, who does not have an accounting degree.

Jodi has been Britney's care manager, which meant she managed Britney's doctor's appointments, treatments, medication prescriptions, and more. Her knowledge of Britney's physical needs makes her an excellent candidate for a conservator and someone who will ideally listen to Britney's requests about her medication, her IUD , and more.

Although Jamie Spears' court documents claim he will be assisting with the search for his replacement, Britney has already named two people she would prefer as her conservator: Jason Rubin and Jodi Montgomery.

While Jamie's removal as Britney's conservator is a win for #FreeBritney, it's only the first step.

After Britney successfully petitioned for a new lawyer and secured Matthew Rosengart, fans were hopeful that Britney's pleas for freedom would soon be met with victory. However, despite Jamie filing to step aside as Britney's conservator, he hasn't confirmed his date of official resignation or admitted he did anything wrong.

Jamie's court filing reads, "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate. … And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Thankfully, Jamie won't be alone in finding Britney's new conservator, and his court filing also states he will be working with the court and Matthew to find someone who has Britney's best interests at heart. #FreeBritney supporters will continue to hope that Britney will become entirely free of her conservatorship. In the meantime, finding someone who respects her needs is of the utmost importance.