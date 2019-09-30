Khloé Kardashian's Bestie, Malika, Just Announced Her Pregnancy — But Who's the Baby Daddy?

Amid the chaos from the fallout of the seemingly never-ending Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating drama, Khloé Kardashian and her inner circle have a lot to celebrate now. Malika Haqq has been Khloé's ride-or-die best friend since before Keeping Up with the Kardashians even began, and the reality star just shared some exciting news about her personal life.

Malika shocked her fans when she announced that she was expecting her first child. The reality star posted the news on her Instagram page, but she did not confirm who the father of her baby is. Her last public relationship ended amicably months ago, leading fans to wonder what the deal is. Who is Malika's baby daddy? A refresher on her ex, and what we know about her pregnancy news.

Who is Malika's baby daddy? Malika's pregnancy announcement pointedly did not name anybody as the father of her child. She revealed that she was expecting on Instagram on Sept. 27 with a solo picture of her smiling and holding a positive pregnancy test.

"I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine," she wrote.

Malika's most recent public relationship ended this past June. The reality star dated O.T. Genasis, a rapper and songwriter who is best known for his singles "Cut It" and "CoCo." O.T. Genasis collaborated on the latter song with French Montana, who is Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend. Khloé and French Montana are still friends, and they continue to see each other.

O.T. Genasis and Malika began dating in 2017, and the two were public about their love on social media. They announced their split in June, which they attributed to being in different locations and places in life. Sources said that the two had ended things on amicable terms, and that there was no bad blood between the pair. They had split once before, in May of 2018, but had reconciled a few weeks after.

Because Malika remained mum on the identity of her baby's father, fans began to wonder if her ex was actually the baby daddy. Malika is due in March, which means she got pregnant in late May or early June. She didn't announce her split from O.T. Genasis until June 7, but it is unclear if the pair had gone their separate ways sometime before then.

In an exclusive interview with People, Malika referred to her pregnancy as a "surprise," but she did not say any more about whether or not she is in a relationship with the father, or if the father will be participating in the baby's life. She did, however, open up about more of her pregnancy details.

Is Malika Haqq having twins? Malika herself has a twin sister named Khadijah, and she was shocked to learn from her doctor that she might be expecting two babies as well. When opening up to People, Malika talked about how the doctor heard two heartbeats at her first sonogram. Upon further examination, the two beats were actually from the baby's heart and the umbilical cord, because of how close they were together.

“I would love to have twins, just not my first pregnancy. It would’ve been cute, but it was also nice to find out that the first one out is just a single,” she said. She also spoke about how she knows the gender of her baby, but she isn't willing to divulge that information yet.

Khloé and other members of the Kardashian family showed their support for Malika following her pregnancy announcement. Khloé expressed her excitement about the new addition on her Instagram stories, writing, "My bestie is having a baby! That means, we are having a baby @Malika." While we don't know the baby's father or the gender, what we do know is that Malika's baby will likely be besties with Khloé's daughter, True Thompson.