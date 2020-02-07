And the Next 'Bachelorette' Is...

Fans are also ready to see a season of The Bachelorette with Hannah Ann.

"Here’s Hannah Ann’s Bachelorette audition. She’s been biding her time wisely," one user tweeted.

"Idk this might just be me but I feel like Peter will [choose] Madison and Hannah Ann will be the next bachelorette," another predicted.

Obviously, it's too early to tell, since we don't even know who gets the final rose this season, but if they're going to pick someone from Peter's season, she seems like a frontrunner.