We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
hannah-b-1581042724999.png
Source: Instagram

And the Next 'Bachelorette' Is...

By

While we're all captivated by the drama of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, we're also keeping our eyes peeled for who the next Bachelorette will be.

It's definitely too early to know who it will be, but for now, here are our best guesses.

Fans are sure the 'Bachelorette' will be Hannah Ann.

If you've been watching this season, then you know that Hannah Ann has basically stayed out of the drama — as much as she can at least (AKA, Champagne-Gate was totally not her fault, but she still was painted as a villain in Episodes 1 and 2). This already makes her a clear contender.

There's also the whole thing where she said she's never been in love before — which is just a thing that you know producers will eat up in a potential bachelorette. 