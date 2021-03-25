Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Who Killed Sara?' Season 1 Ended on a Major Cliffhanger

The new Netflix series Who Killed Sara? follows Alex Guzman (played by Manolo Cardona), who spends 18 years in prison after being framed for the murder of his sister Sara. Now a free man, Alex is looking to get revenge on the Lazcano family, whom he believes is responsible for killing his sibling and tricking him into taking the fall for her murder.

However, not everything is as it appears. After connecting with an anonymous person online, known as Diana the Huntress, Alex attempts to find out which Lazcano family member killed his sister.

Unfortunately for Who Killed Sara? viewers, we do not find out the culprit at the conclusion of Season 1. So, has Netflix greenlit Season 2 yet? Keep reading to find out more.