Who Went Home on 'DWTS' Season 30? Details on All of the Eliminations Thus Far

Who Went Home on 'DWTS' Season 30? Details on All of the Eliminations Thus FarBy Shannon Raphael
Oct. 5 2021, Published 10:36 a.m. ET
The 30th season of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and the celebrity contestants are, once again, vying for that Mirror Ball trophy. Season 30 marks the second time that the cast and crew have filmed the hit dance competition amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already posed numerous challenges.
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and his partner, longtime DWTS pro Cheryl Burke, both tested positive for the novel virus ahead of the first live performances. The two are performing their routines virtually for the time being.
The dancers and their partners aren't the only ones who have been affected; judge Derek Hough was absent from the Oct. 4 episode due to a COVID-19 exposure.
With a season that is truly unlike any other, viewers can expect to see plenty of jaw-dropping eliminations. Who went home so far on DWTS Season 30? Read on for the latest.
Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov
The Bling Empire star and her pro partner weren't exactly "Lucky" after their Paso Doble performance on Britney Spears night. After a lackluster dance to "Stronger," the duo was in the bottom two along with Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong.
It was the second time that Christine and Pasha were up for elimination, which didn't bode well for their chances.
When it came time for the judges to decide who would stay, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli chose to save the RHOA star (though Len Goodman did not have to cast his vote, he said that he would have saved Christine).
As a longtime fan of the show, Christine certainly had the right passion to make it until the end — but her time as a competitor has now come to an end.
Martin Kove and Britt Stewart
The Cobra Kai actor and martial artist was the first star to get the dreaded chop on Season 30 when he was in the bottom with Christine. After he seemed to lose his place and the routine during his Paso Doble dance in Week 1, Martin did not score well.
In the second week, Martin tried to redeem himself with a Cha-cha-cha performance, but he, once again, received the lowest score of the night. Though Martin was showing improvement, the judges were unanimous in their decision to save Christine and Pasha from elimination.
Martin and Britt were, therefore, sent home. After his time on the series ended, Martin took to Instagram to thank Britt and his fans.
"I want to thank everyone who showed up and watched [Dancing with the Stars] and continues to!" Martin wrote in his caption. "It was a challenge but I am grateful and learned a lot. Thank you to the producers and entire crew and creative team behind this stellar show! To my opponents well... you don't show the enemy mercy! Best of luck!"
He went on to express gratitude for his "beyond talented dance partner," and for her "patience."
"Thank you for the patience and care you gave me!" Martin wrote to Britt. "I'll never forget it! Maybe we'll dance again soon! In my dojo or yours!"
Who will be the next celebrity to go home? You'll have to tune in to DWTS to find out.
Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and viewers can catch up the next day on Hulu.