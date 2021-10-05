Who Went Home on 'DWTS' Season 30? Details on All of the Eliminations Thus Far

The 30th season of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and the celebrity contestants are, once again, vying for that Mirror Ball trophy. Season 30 marks the second time that the cast and crew have filmed the hit dance competition amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has already posed numerous challenges.

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and his partner, longtime DWTS pro Cheryl Burke, both tested positive for the novel virus ahead of the first live performances. The two are performing their routines virtually for the time being.