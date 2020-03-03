We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
who-will-replace-chris-matthews-1583261269574.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Chris Matthews' Unexpected Exit From 'Hardball' Leaves a Lot up in the Air

By

At the beginning of his March 2 broadcast, political commentator Chris Matthews abruptly announced his departure from the MSNBC talk show Hardball after more than two decades on the air.

News of the 74-year-old’s resignation followed allegations of sexist behavior and a recent string of controversial statements made by the anchor in the lead-up to the Democratic Primary. Here’s what we know about the future of Hardball.

Who will replace Chris Matthews?

MSNBC has yet to announce a replacement, but revealed that a rotating series of hosts would fill Matthews’ seat until a permanent presenter was chosen. Given the sudden nature of the former speechwriter’s exit and the stunned reactions of his colleagues, it appears the network was left scrambling to cover his weeknight timeslot. 