Who Is Going to Replace Meghan McCain on 'The View'? There Are a Few Contenders

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, Meghan McCain announced that she is leaving The View at the end of the month. As the Republican-leaning co-host explained, she and her husband, Ben Domenech, relocated to Washington D.C. at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — and they have now decided to raise their daughter, Liberty, in the area. So, who will replace Meghan on The View?

Meghan joined Whoopi Goldberg , Joy Behar , and the likes as the co-host of The View in 2017, having already spent several years working as a panelist on Fox News programs like Media Buzz and This Week. As former U.S. Senator John McCain 's daughter, Meghan relentlessly championed Republican ideas, which sparked fervent debates both on The View and among loyal fans of the show. So, who will replace her on The View?

"One thing I remember from my brief time at The View: When a host leaves, there's a barrage of emails from reporters, hosts, agents, pundits — who all think they are-or have-the perfect replacement. Most of them aren't. Whether you love or hate Meghan, the spot is hard to fill," tweeted Brian Balthazar .

Most anticipate that a Republican-leaning commentator will be chosen to step into Meghan's shoes. As a Twitter user named @BrianBalthazar argued, the creators of The View tend to put extraordinary effort into finding the right show host — with many competing for the extremely desirable but not easy-to-get role.

The creators of The View have yet to announce who Meghan's replacement will be. There's no shortage of famous faces and seasoned journalists competing for the much-coveted role, however. S. E. Cupp and Ana Navarro are just some of the media personalities fans think could fit the bill.

So, where is Meghan McCain going?

As Meghan explained during her announcement on Thursday, July 1, 2021, she and her husband, Ben, relocated to Washington, D.C. during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staying in the area was in the best interests of their daughter, Liberty.

Article continues below advertisement

"This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and close friends," Meghan said. "Look, COVID-19 has changed the world for all of us. It changed the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

"When I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps, her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately I felt like I didn't want to leave," Meghan added.