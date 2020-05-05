One of the 'Money in the Bank' 2020 Winners Might Be From 'Raw'

Because Money in the Bank 2020 was filmed ahead of time, it wasn't shot in the typical arena where pay-per-view events are usually held. Instead, Money in the Bank was filmed at the WWE headquarters , known as Titan Tower, in Stamford, CT. Or, at the very least, a building designed to look like it. Because some of the matches are for contracts, they are going to be held throughout the building, including the rooftop.

Whether or not things play out smoothly remains to be seen, but this format will definitely up the ante. It would also feel a little less strange for viewers at home, who have felt the awkwardness of watching matches with no audience in the crowds on Raw and SmackDown.

Watch Money in the Bank on May 10 at 7 p.m. ET on pay-per-view.